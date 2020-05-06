Covid-19 impact: Loss of fee income likely to add to lenders' woes

Not only are delinquencies and credit cost clouding the near-term outlook for banks, but the expected loss in fee income is adding to their woes. The Q4FY20 results of three major private lenders – HDFC Bank, Axis Bank and IndusInd Bank (results declared so far) – indicate the impact on fee income.

All the three banks reported either a deceleration in fee income growth, or a contraction. HDFC Bank, for instance, lost Rs 450 crore of fee income in Q4FY20, in just the last few days of March when the nationwide lockdown to check the spread of Covid-19 was imposed. Although ...