ED files charge sheet against co-founder Rana Kapoor in YES Bank case

The (ED) on Wednesday submitted its first crucial prosecution complaint, better-known as charge sheet, against co-founder at the Special Court of Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in Mumbai.

The charges included illegal kickbacks of more than Rs 5,500 crore, anomalies and discrepancies in distributing bank loans to corporate entities, extended credit facilities by misusing his official position, creating shell for laundering money, defaults, and creating tainted assets.

Other than Kapoor, the complaint, running into more than 10,000 pages, named his wife, Bindu; three daughters Rakhee, Roshini, and Radha; and three firms, Morgan Credits, RAB Enterprises (India), and Doit Urban Ventures, allegedly controlled by them.

“Documents reveal some amounts have been diverted from to these and used later to create illicit assets,” said a source privy to the charges. The charge sheet has included the testimonies of at least 50 persons, including former managing director Ravneet Gill. According to it, Gill alleged Kapoor had influenced the credit decisions of Dewan Housing Finance in 2018, when he was head of the credit committee.

He said Belief Realtor, an entity controlled by the promoter, was sanctioned a loan of Rs 750 crore by ignoring the bank’s standard process of valuation.

The ED, under the PMLA Act, has to file a prosecution complaint within 90 days of arresting a person to save the attachment/seizure it has done.

“It puts a check on offenders getting the attachment lifted by virtue of the time limit set by law,” said ED counsel, adding that the court was yet to take cognisance of the charge sheet.

In the charge sheet, the agency is learnt to have given the details of about 170 bank accounts used to siphon off kickbacks.

Further, it has explained the role of about 112 shell in India and abroad, created solely to launder money by the Kapoor family.

Giving a detailed analysis of each transaction, it said more than Rs 5,500 crore had been acquired by the accused persons illegally.

The charge sheet also talked of how the family bought properties out of the kickbacks it received from companies whose loans were disbursed by the bank on Kapoor’s instructions.

So far, the agency has identified assets in India and abroad belonging to the Kapoor family. The properties overseas include two luxury hotels — one in New York (worth over $20 million) and one in London (£30 million) — two residential apartments in London, valued at £15 million each, and a yacht in the UK.

In India, Kapoor’s six bungalows in Delhi’s upscale localities, including Jor Bagh, Hauz Khas, and Kautilya Marg, were also identified. One of these properties was bought from fugitive offender Vijay Mallya, said an official in the know. Six flats and land in Mumbai and suburban areas have also been identified. They would start the attachment procedures after lockdown gets over.





Meanwhile, the investigation in case of clutch of borrowers of Yes Bank related to the matter including Essel Group chairman Subhash Chandra, Jet Airways founder Rana Kapoor, IndiaBulls group founder Sameer Gehlaut, Reliance Group chairman Anil Ambani, Cox&Kings promoter Peter Kerkar are continuing. They will be summoned and questioned after lockdown. These borrowers accounts for loans of over Rs 30,000 crore. Of that, Rs 20,000 crore is being under lens from the point of view of irregularities, quid pro quo and diversion of funds. The charges if established will be carried in the supplementary or additional charge sheet in the matter.