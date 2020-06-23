JUST IN
Bank deposits grow at 11.3% but credit growth moderates, shows data
Covid-19 impact: RBI may review extra-provisioning norms of June 7 circular

Terms on upgrade of accounts also likely to be tweaked as the central bank's June 7 circular may get a relook

Reserve Bank of India RBI | Coronavirus | Indian banking sector

Raghu Mohan  |  Mumbai 

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) may review its June 7 circular’s key trigger points on additional provisioning and the terms to upgrade accounts.

A view that is gaining traction is the grant of longer timelines of up to a year before additional provisioning norms kick in, and reducing it by, say, 10 per cent — from 20 per cent after 180 days from the end of the review period; and from 15 per cent after a year — or a reduction in the additional provisioning to 15 per cent from 35 per cent. Well-placed sources said discussions were on between the banking regulator ...

First Published: Tue, June 23 2020. 01:18 IST

