Covid-19 survivors likely to go off health insurance cover wait list

With the Covid-19 pandemic receding, some insurers are relooking at the restrictions imposed on people infected with coronavirus looking to buy an insurance cover.

A few health insurance companies have significantly reduced the “cooling-off” period or done away with it in certain segments, while others are contemplating doing the same, in an effort to make it easier for consumers to buy health insurance. When Covid was at its peak, some insurers had introduced a “cooling-off” period -- a duration during which consumers could not apply for a health insurance ...