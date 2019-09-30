Crisis-hit PMC Bank used dummy accounts to escape RBI's attention

Relations between Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative Bank (PMC Bank) and Housing Development & Infrastructure (HDIL), which is facing bankruptcy proceedings, were highly symbiotic.

The bank’s sacked managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO) Joy Thomas wrote a five-page confession letter to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on September 21, reviewed by Business Standard, where he described the relation of the HDIL’s promoter family Wadhawan with PMC Bank in detail, and how both sides helped each other out. He admitted to concealing information from ...