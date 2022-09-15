CSB Bank appoints Pralay Mondal as MD & CEO with effect from Sep 15

The Reserve Bank of India has approved the appointment of Pralay Mondal as the managing director and chief executive officer of for three years with effect from Thursday, the lender informed exchanges.

Mondal was the deputy managing director of the bank since February 17, 2022 and was subsequently appointed as interim MD & CEO with effect from April 1, 2022.

Mondal started his stint in in September 2020 as the president of retail, SME, operations and IT and was involved in building up the retail franchise distribution and branches.

Prior to joining CSB Bank, Mondal was the head of retail banking at Axis Bank. He also earlier headed the retail and business banking at .