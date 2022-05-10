JUST IN

Cube Highways Trust to raise Rs 12,075 cr debt to prepay old loans
Stablecoin Terra's broken dollar peg hits wider cryptocurrency markets
Should recent events at Axis Mutual Fund worry India's retail investors?
What is RuPay - India's card payment network?
Govt bond auction for Rs 32,000 crore sails through as RBI accepts bids
How will the RBI's repo rate hike impact your home loan?
What is a neobank?
RBI board approves Rajiv Ranjan as MPC member after Mridul Saggar retires
LIC owns 4% of all listed stocks in India, more govt bonds than the RBI
UPI hits record high in April with 5.58 bn transactions worth Rs 9.83 trn
You are here: Home » Finance » News » Others

Stablecoin Terra's broken dollar peg hits wider cryptocurrency markets

Business Standard

Cube Highways Trust to raise Rs 12,075 cr debt to prepay old loans

Existing loans pertain to 17 projects; firm proposes to 18 toll road assets and one annuity road asset from the sponsor Singapore-based Cube Highways group

Topics
InvIT | Trusts | loans

Abhijit Lele  |  Mumbai 
InvIT, Road, Infrastructure
.

Cube Highways Trust, an Infrastructure Investment Trust (InvIT) for road assets, plans to raise Rs 12,075 crore through debt to pre-pay loans for 17 projects in the country.

Cube InvIT, is proposing to acquire 19 assets, including 18 toll road assets and one annuity road asset, from the sponsor Singapore-based Cube Highways group. The trust, the largest road InvIT in India, will also have the right of first offer (ROFO) for another six assets (ROFO assets).

These road assets are operated and maintained pursuant to concessions granted by the National Highways Authority of India and state government authority. They are owned and operated by the respective project Special Purpose Vehicles (SPVs). These projects are from states including Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, West Bengal, Kerala, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi National Capital Region (NCR).

Cube Highways Fund Advisors Private Limited (CHFAPL) will be the investment manager for the InvIT, which has a lot of experience in the infrastructure space. Trust’s plans over the near-term also include raising up to Rs 2,825 crore of debt for the ROFO assets – primarily to prepay the debt at the SPVs.

Rating agency Icra has assigned a Provisional AAA (Stable) rating for loan to be used in transaction. Notwithstanding the proposed debt raising plans including the ROFO assets, the consolidated leverage is likely to remain below 49 per cent.

The rating factors in the diversified profile of the operational road projects of the InvIT with an average track record of over five years for the toll road assets. The toll road assets have demonstrated robust recovery in toll collections, post the pandemic-related disruption, said Rajeshwar Burla, Group Head at ICRA.

Cube InvIT remains exposed to the risks inherent in toll road projects, including those arising from cyclicality in traffic growth, inflation-linked toll rate increase. There is also a risk of political acceptability of rate hikes over the concession period and the likelihood of toll leakages, development or improvement of alternative routes or alternate modes of transportation, Icra said.
Read our full coverage on InvIT

First Published: Tue, May 10 2022. 16:51 IST

`
.