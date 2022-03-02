JUST IN

Deepak Parekh resigns as non-executive chairman of HDFC Ergo

HDFC Ltd, which holds over 50% stake in HDFC Ergo, has nominated its Vice Chairman and MD Keki Mistry as non-executive chairman of the insurance firm

BS Reporter  |  Mumbai 
HDFC Chairman Deepak Parekh
HDFC Chairman Deepak Parekh

Deepak Parekh has resigned as the non-executive chairman of HDFC Ergo General Insurance, the non-life insurance arm of mortgage financier HDFC Ltd.

HDFC Ltd, which holds over 50 per cent stake in the HDFC Ergo, has nominated Keki Mistry, its Vice Chairman and Managing Director, as the non-executive chairman of the insurance company.

Parekh is also the non-executive chairman of the life insurance arm of HDFC Ltd, HDFC Life Insurance.
First Published: Wed, March 02 2022. 18:00 IST

