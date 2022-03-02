Deepak Parekh resigns as non-executive chairman of HDFC Ergo

HDFC Chairman Deepak Parekh
-
ALSO READ
3 reasons why analysts expect SBI Life to outperform peers
Minor rise in interest rates won't impact home loan demand: Deepak Parekh
Monopoly to oligopoly: Here's a look at 20-year journey of insurance sector
Allowing your life insurance policy to lapse carries a very high cost
Time to buy HDFC AMC, Bajaj Electricals, says Vaishali Parekh
-
Deepak Parekh has resigned as the non-executive chairman of HDFC Ergo General Insurance, the non-life insurance arm of mortgage financier HDFC Ltd.
HDFC Ltd, which holds over 50 per cent stake in the HDFC Ergo, has nominated Keki Mistry, its Vice Chairman and Managing Director, as the non-executive chairman of the insurance company.
Parekh is also the non-executive chairman of the life insurance arm of HDFC Ltd, HDFC Life Insurance.