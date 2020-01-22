Bank unions may go on indefinite strike from Apr 1 on wage settlement delay

-
Ahead of the proposed strike called by bank Unions on January 31 and February 1, the United Forum of Bank Union on Wednesday said that if the demands are not met employees will go on an indefinite strike from April 1.
The bank unions have called for a nationwide strike demanding to expedite the process of wage settlement due since November 2017.
According to CH Venkatachalam, General Secretary, All India Bank Employees Union, the unions are planning to go on strike on January 31 and February 1. Again on March 11, 12 and 13.
