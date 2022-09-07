Dematerialisation: Irdai urges industry to open e-insurance accounts

-
ALSO READ
Irdai set to meet insurance CEOs on dematerialisation of policies
Can the new Irdai chief bring in much-awaited reforms in insurance sector?
Use technology to make insurance affordable, says Irdai chairman Panda
More flexibility for insurers as Irdai eases health product approvals
Irdai carrying out series of reforms for ease of doing business: Minister
-
The insurance regulator on Wednesday urged the companies to open e-insurance accounts (e-IA) for their customers, which would act as the first step towards dematerialisation of insurance policies. The regulator is also keen on developing Bima Sugam, a digital platform for selling, servicing, and settling claims.
e-IAs serve as a repository of all insurance policies that the customers have subscribed to. The regulator has been discussing with the insurance industry on dematerialisation of insurance policies, a move aimed at increasing customer convenience.
The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) has held consultations with the insurance, both life and non-life companies, this week and has sought their views on the matter.
Dematerialisation means converting physical documents into a modifiable online format. This initiative was started by Irdai a few years back but did not take off due to operational challenges.
“The regulator has invited views of the industry on the issue of dematerialisation of insurance policies. Irdai officials met the industry on Wednesday and explained the benefits of this facility, however, they have not mandated it yet,” said Vignesh Shahane, MD & CEO, Ageas Federal Life Insurance.
“The idea is to get every new customer an e-IA with an insurance repository and do the same for existing customers within 12 months. Irdai sees great benefit in moving customers into e-IAs. This has great benefit for all the stakeholders in the ecosystem, including the regulator. Irdai is looking at a sophisticated portal where the customers can buy insurance policies and get their claims settled and will be useful for all the stakeholders,” Shahane said.
Bima Sugam is a plug-and-play solution with an API interface. Irdai chief had termed it as a game changer in his address last month.
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
First Published: Wed, September 07 2022. 22:53 IST