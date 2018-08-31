Demonetisation to bad loans, Urjit Patel navigates choppy waters in 2 years

If the first year of Urjit Patel's tenure as the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor was all about demonetisation, the second year was focused on fighting the bad assets mess in the banking industry, often at the cost of ruffling a few feathers in the North Block and upsetting powerful business lobbies.

Heading to the third year, will he be busy firefighting a currency crisis? Almost no governor of the RBI managed to evade it and Patel perhaps knows it. He is amongst the first and few central bankers globally to publicly acknowledge that the world is heading towards a ...