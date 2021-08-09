Depositors of PMC, other banks to benefit from DICGC Bill: FM Sitharaman

-
ALSO READ
Centrum seeks 20 years to repay DICGC for settling depositors' claims
Depositors to get up to Rs 5 lakh within 90 days if bank under moratorium
PMC Bank gets some cooperative support, but revival to take time
Ray of hope for PMC depositors as Centrum roped in for revival
What's in store for PMC depositors
-
Depositors of Punjab and Maharastra Cooperative (PMC) Bank, Guru Raghavendra Cooperative Bank that are under stress will benefit from the changes in the Deposit Insurance Credit Guarantee Corporation Act, and will be eligible to withdraw up to Rs 5 lakh within 90 days, said Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.
“(DICGC) Bill is effective from now, but PMC Bank, Guru Raghavendra Bank that are already under stress but which are not under moratorium, which may have administrator sitting and sorting the business out, even their depositors will benefit and get Rs 5 lakh within 90 days,” Sitharaman said while tabling the Bill in Lok Sabha.
The resolution of banks under stress is taking time and as a result the depositors are not getting more than the emergency money for medical treatment, among others, Sitharaman said. “We want to make sure within 90 days depositors get the money so that small depositors who make up 98 per cent of all depositors will get their money in time,” she said.
According to the Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2021 passed by Lok Sabha today, once a stressed bank is put on moratorium, DICGC will be liable to pay depositors an insured amount of Rs 5 lakh. A list showing the outstanding deposits of each depositor of the insured bank will have to be furnished by the lender within 45 days.
The DICGC, within 30 days of receiving the list, will have to verify the authenticity of the claims made, and ascertain the willingness of each depositor to receive the amount due to him, out of his deposit in the insured bank. The entire process, from the time a bank is placed under moratorium to depositors receiving the insured amount, should not exceed 90 days, according to the DICGC Bill, 2021.
The bill also amends Section 15 of the DICGC Act to enable the corporation to increase the ceiling on the amount of premium paid by banks to DICGC to 15 paisa per annum for Rs 100 worth deposits, with the prior approval of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU