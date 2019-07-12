Despite better liquidity, public sector banks borrow from market

Public sector banks (PSBs) saw respite in their liquidity profile but continued to borrowing from the markets in the past few months. According to data from India Ratings, in March, 14 PSBs had raised Rs 97,600 crore issuing certificates of deposit (CDs), as liquidity tightened.

In June, CDs issued by PSBs amounted to Rs 54,700 crore. Before March, these banks had raised lesser from the markets, as credit growth remained muted. In the private sector, 13 banks had issued Rs 83,000 crore in March, and in June, the CD issuance by 10 private banks have been Rs 26,400 ...