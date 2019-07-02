Deutsche Bank India FY19 net up 32% to Rs 1,199 cr, income rises 21%

Deutsche Bank’s India branch operations have posted a 32 per cent growth in net profit at Rs 1,199 crore in year ended March 2019 (FY19) against Rs 910 crore in the year-ago period.

Its total income came in at Rs 6,891 crore in FY19, a 21 per cent increase over Rs 5,716 crore during the year ended March 2018.

The results cover the performance of 17 India branches of and do not include results of other Group entities in the country.

During the year under review, increased the capital in its India branches by Rs 3,846 crore to support its growth momentum, taking the total

capital invested in the bank in India to Rs 15,533 crore.

The bank’s Capital Adequacy Ratio as of March 2019 stood at 16.03% against 15.22% in the previous year.

A difficult macro-economic environment notwithstanding, the bank remained focused on services but also maintained a strict cost and risk discipline. The additional capital brought in during the year is only demonstrative of the commitment to this market and intent to further deepen presence in India, said Kaushik Shaparia, CEO, Deutsche Bank India.

The bank’s total balance sheet size during the year ended March 2019 increased 36 per cent to Rs 106,289 crore from Rs 78,424 crore. Total Advances were up 23 per cent to Rs 48,270 crore (Rs 39,247 crore). The total Deposits in FY19 increased 19 per cent to Rs 56,160 crore from Rs 47,358 crore in FY18.

Net Non-Performing Assets (NPAS) stood at 1.44% of net advances as on March 31, 2019 compared to 0.78% as on March 31, 2018. Cost-Income Ratio improved to 43% as of March 31, 2019 from 46% in the previous year.