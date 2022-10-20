Dhanlaxmi Bank shareholders seek to curb CEO spending powers; EGM on Nov 12

-
ALSO READ
Dhanlaxmi Bank planning to raise Rs 127 crore via rights issue this month
Dhanlaxmi Bank's Rs 127-cr rights issue hits fresh roadblock at boardroom
Stormy Dhanlaxmi EGM on cards today under a cloud of allegations and exits
Dhanlaxmi sees a subdued EGM; financial concerns, rights issue discussed
Dhanvarsha makes unsolicited offer of Rs 300 cr to buy Dhanlaxmi Bank
-
A group of nine shareholders of Thrissur-based Dhanlaxmi Bank have called for an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) of the bank on November 12, in a move to curb the spending powers of its chief executive officer.
The nine shareholders hold a total of around 13 per cent shares in the company. The group is led by R P Group head Ravindran Pillai, who holds a 9.99 per cent stake in the company. As per a notification, one of the resolutions, shareholders have sought the suspension of delegated powers exercised by the managing director and CEO regarding “all capital and revenue expenditure except statutory payments like salaries and wages, central and state taxes”.
“All such suspended powers for incurring the expenditures, if any, shall jointly be exercised by any two non-executive directors of the Board during the above-mentioned period,” it said. It further added that the powers will remain suspended till the date on which proper quorum and composition of the board of directors of the bank, audit committee, and other mandatory committees of the board are reinstated and the guidelines of Reserve bank of India and SEBI.
Through another resolution, the shareholders are also seeking a settlement on the issue of a legal battle with some shareholders regarding board positions. The current directors on the bank’s board are C K Gopinathan, a former director of Catholic Syrian Bank, who holds 10 per cent equity; Chief Executive Officer J K Sivan; independent director, G Rajagopalan Nair, an expert on fintech with a long experience in banking; and the two RBI nominees: DK Kashyap and Jayakumar Yarasi.
In March this year, the high court stopped the bank from holding an annual general meeting for the appointment of directors, until the legal issues are sorted. Shareholders now want Gopinathan and Nair to be empowered to settle the dispute through negotiations. A source said that the curbing of powers of the CEO may not be possible as per banking laws.
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Thu, October 20 2022. 22:32 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU