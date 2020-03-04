JUST IN
Digit Insurance comes up with cover amid deadly coronavirus spread

The maximum coverage that the product assures is to the tune of Rs 2 lakh

An Indian woman who recently returned from the United States being examined by doctors at a novel coronavirus help desk, at a hospital in Hyderabad
Bengaluru-based Digit Insurance has come up with a product that will insure a person against the deadly coronavirus. The maximum coverage that the product assures is to the tune of Rs 2 lakh. However, one can choose from multiple sum insured options starting from Rs 25,000 which goes up to Rs 2 lakh.
First Published: Wed, March 04 2020. 01:48 IST

