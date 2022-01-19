DPI index for Sept 2021 rises to 304.06, signals deepening digital payments

-
The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) digital payments index (DPI), which was launched in January to indicate the extent of digitisation of payments across the country, shows the index for September 2021 stood at 304.06 as against 270.59 in March 2021, indicating the rapid adoption and deepening of digital payments in the country.
“The RBI-DPI Index continues to demonstrate significant growth in adoption and deepening of digital payments across the country”, the central bank said in a statement.
In March 2019 the index stood at 153.47 and by September 2019, it rose to 173.49, followed by 207.94 in March 2020, 217.74 in September 2020, and 270.59 in March 2021. RBI has said the index will be published on a semi-annual basis with a lag of 4 months. The RBI-DPI has been constructed with March 2018 as the base period, i.e., DPI score for March 2018 is set at 100.
The DPI index has five broad parameters that enable the measurement of deepening and penetration of digital payments in the country over different time periods. The parameters include payment enablers, with a weightage of 25 per cent in the index, followed by demand-side and supply-side payment infrastructure factors, with a weightage of 10 per cent each, payment performance, with 45 per cent weightage, and consumer centricity, with 5 per cent weightage. Each of the parameters have sub-parameters which, in turn, consist of various measurable indicators.
