Dues owed by wilful defaulters to PSBs double to Rs 1.5 trn in under 3 yrs

Outstanding loans against wilful defaulters of the public sector banks have almost doubled. It has risen 92 per cent to Rs 1.47 trn over a two-and-a-half-year period ended September 30, 2018, shows data given in a written reply in the Lok Sabha. A fourth of the total amount was owed by these defaulters to SBI on September 30, 2018, followed by fraud-hit PNB.
Source: A written reply in Lok Sabha by MoS, finance, Shiv Pratap Shukla
