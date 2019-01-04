JUST IN
You are here: Home » Finance » News » Banks

Order allowing ED to attach firm's property mortgaged with PNB set aside
Business Standard

Dues owed by wilful defaulters to PSBs double to Rs 1.5 trn in under 3 yrs

A fourth of the total amount was owed by these defaulters to SBI on September 30, 2018

Indivjal Dhasmana 

Illustration by Binay Saha
Illustration by Binay Saha

Outstanding loans against wilful defaulters of the public sector banks have almost doubled. It has risen 92 per cent to Rs 1.47 trn over a two-and-a-half-year period ended September 30, 2018, shows data given in a written reply in the Lok Sabha. A fourth of the total amount was owed by these defaulters to SBI on September 30, 2018, followed by fraud-hit PNB.

Source: A written reply in Lok Sabha by MoS, finance, Shiv Pratap Shukla

Source: A written reply in Lok Sabha by MoS, finance, Shiv Pratap Shukla
First Published: Fri, January 04 2019. 22:34 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements