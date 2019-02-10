Explained: Why offshore rupee market is gaining importance for RBI

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is having second thoughts on its currency intervention strategy and may include offshore non-deliverable forwards (NDF) markets in its field of operations. This is to torpedo the activities of speculators dragging the rupee to record lows.

The central bank, in its sixth bi-monthly monetary policy review, said it would form a task force to examine the offshore rupee market. The RBI’s Statement on Developmental and Regulatory Policies, released alongside the monetary policy statement, said, “The task force will ...