Fairfax-backed CSB Bank's Q3 PBT increases multiple fold to Rs 42.4 cr

-
ALSO READ
CSB Bank's IPO opens today; should you subscribe? Here's what analysts say
CSB Bank makes strong debut, lists at 41% premium against issue price
CSB Bank announces launch of Rs 410-crore IPO, price band at Rs 193-195
CSB Bank trades lower for fifth straight day, down 16% since listing
CSB Bank IPO: Why lender may ride the Street and be its dark horse
-
Fairfax-backed CSB Bank's profi before tax (PBT) rose to Rs 42.4 crore during the third quarter of the current fiscal from Rs 1.6 crore, during the same period last year. The bank's net profit rose to Rs 28.1 crore from Rs 0.7 crore. Net Interest Income (NII) of the bank rose by 31 per cent to Rs 155.2 crore from Rs 118.3 crore.
Net NPA, which came in at 3.7 per cent last year's third quarter, dropped to 2 per cent during the current fiscal.
In absolute terms, the lender's net NPA decreased to Rs 213.7 crore as on 31.12.19 from Rs 365.5 crore as on December 31, 2018 and the capital adequacy ratio rose to 23 per cent from 15.5 per cent.
The bank's provision coverage improved to 80.3% as on December 31, 2019 from 66.2 per cent, a year ago.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU