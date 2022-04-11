False allegations against officials in Lonavala FIR: Kotak Mahindra Bank

-
ALSO READ
Kotak Mahindra Bank's consolidated net profit up 1.4% YoY in Q2
Kotak Mahindra Bank's consolidated net profit up 31% YoY in Q3
SC stays FIR filed against YES Bank by Subhash Chandra in Dish TV case
Stanza Living secures $57 mn debt financing from Kotak Mahindra Bank, RBL
LIC gets RBI's nod to increase stake in Kotak Mahindra Bank to 9.99%
-
Private sector lender Kotak Mahindra Bank said that false allegations were levelled against the bank’s officials by a borrower while filing a first information report (FIR) with Lonavala Police Station, and the bank had acted in accordance with the prevailing law and processes.
A spokesperson said the bank was cooperating with local authorities.
“A borrower at our Lonavala Branch has filed an FIR naming Kotak Mahindra Bank officials at the Lonavala Police Station wherein he has made false allegations in the context of his borrowing transactions. The bank acted in accordance with the prevailing law and processes at all times. We are co-operating with the local authorities," said Rohit Rao, spokesperson, Kotak Mahindra Group.
Media reports quoting Lonavala police said an FIR had been registered against seven officials of the bank on the complaint of one Lonavala resident Ashok Purohit, director of Krishna Inn Pvt Ltd. The local police, according to reports, said they had arrested one official from the bank, Alankar Khere, who was named in the FIR.
Disclaimer: Entities controlled by the Kotak family have a significant holding in Business Standard Pvt Ltd