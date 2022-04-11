False allegations against officials in Lonavala FIR: Kotak Mahindra Bank

Private sector lender said that false allegations were levelled against the bank’s officials by a borrower while filing a first information report (FIR) with Lonavala Police Station, and the bank had acted in accordance with the prevailing law and processes.

A spokesperson said the bank was cooperating with local authorities.

“A borrower at our Lonavala Branch has filed an FIR naming officials at the Lonavala Police Station wherein he has made false allegations in the context of his borrowing transactions. The bank acted in accordance with the prevailing law and processes at all times. We are co-operating with the local authorities," said Rohit Rao, spokesperson, Kotak Mahindra Group.

Media reports quoting Lonavala police said an FIR had been registered against seven officials of the bank on the complaint of one Lonavala resident Ashok Purohit, director of Krishna Inn Pvt Ltd. The local police, according to reports, said they had arrested one official from the bank, Alankar Khere, who was named in the FIR.

