-
ALSO READ
Bajaj Finance: Analysts bullish on accelerated growth, digital initiatives
L&T Finance Holdings Q1 net up 47% to Rs 262 cr on better interest margins
Bajaj Finance Q4 result: Shares fall 7% on cost concerns, rich valuation
AU Small Finance Bank Q1 net up 32% YoY to Rs 268 cr, down 23% sequentially
Rs 79,000 crore of GST dues to states pending for FY22: Finance Ministry
-
Finance Ministry to review credit flow in meeting with PSBs today
The department will also take stock of public sector banks' asset quality and focus on large bad loans, implementation of the Centre's various schemes, and the lenders' plan to raise capital
The Finance Ministry on Tuesday will hold a meeting of chiefs of state-owned banks to review the credit disbursement and broader financial performance of the lenders as the festival season approaches, reported The Financial Express quoting officials.
The Department of Financial Services, which has convened the meeting, will also take stock of public sector banks' asset quality, focus on large bad loans, implementation of Centre's various schemes, and the lenders' plan to raise capital, the FE reported.
Ahead of Diwali last year, the Nirmala Sitharaman-led finance ministry asked state-owned lenders to conduct district-wise credit outreach programmes to bolster loan flow.
In the latest meeting with the public-sector banks (PSBs), the finance ministry will also decide on introducing next-generation reforms in various government schemes, especially those relating to financial inclusion, reported FE.
Even though the credit flow has improved in recent months, there is further scope for PSBs to lend more, as banks' profitability and asset quality have improved, senior officials believe, FE reported.
The Centre want PSBs to satisfy the increasing credit appetite of the nation's economy, which is also facing headwinds amid the Russia-Ukraine war.
Credit disbursement in recent months has increased as non-food bank credit jumped 13.7 per cent in June, against 4.9 per cent last year. Meanwhile, credit to industry expanded at a pace of 9.5 per cent in June, against a 0.6 per cent contraction last year.
Banks' gross non-performing asset (NPA) ratio declined to a six-year low of 5.9 per cent in March this year, against 7.4 per cent last year. Meanwhile, the net bad loan ratio dropped to 1.7 per cent in March from 2.4 per cent last year.
In FY22, the net profit of PSBs jumped 110 per cent YoY to Rs 66,539 crore.
In the meeting, the finance minister can also discuss the progress of credit-linked programmes, such as the Rs 5-trillion Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme, Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana, FE reported quoting sources.
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
First Published: Tue, August 30 2022. 15:08 IST