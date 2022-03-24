FinMin proposes changes to Finance Bill for crypto assets' taxation

The Centre has proposed about 39 changes to the Bill, including tightening of regime for virtual digital assets (VDAs) or crypto assets.

Union Minister is expected to move an amendment clarifying that no tax deduction or set off would be available in place of mining cost of crypto assets and other VDAs or losses from their transfer.

Besides, all “transfers” of VDA or crypto assets will be covered under the proposed 30% tax irrespective of whether they were a capital asset or not. Also, the proposed rate of tax deducted at source (TDS) on VDAs transactions would be applicable and not rate applicable under any other provision.

The Union Budget 2022 had proposed taxing crypto assets at the rate of 30 per cent effective from April 1 onwards. It also proposed 1 per cent TDS on payment towards virtual assets beyond Rs 10,000 in a year and of such gifts in the hands of recipients. The TDS provision will come to effect from July 1.

The bill is expected to be taken in the Lok Sabha for discussion and passage on Friday.

The meaning of the "transfer" was unclear in the Bill as the definition of the term provided under Section 2(47) applied only in relation to capital assets. The proposed amendment now seeks to clear the ambiguity by inserting a sub-section which applied the 2(47) definition to transfer of VDAs irrespective of whether they are construed as capital assets or not, explained Sandeep Jhunjhunwala, partner, Nangia Andersen LLP.

The amendments in the VDAs followed clarification by Pankaj Chaudhary, MoS finance in a written reply that loss from sale of one crypto will not be set off against the gain from the sale of another crypto. Further, while computing the income from such a transfer, no deduction in respect of any expenditure (other than the cost of acquisition) or allowance is allowed.

Amendment in Custom Act

The Finance Bill had proposed to insert a new Section 135AA in the Customs Act, which stated that “if a person publishes any information relating to the value or classification or quantity of goods entered for export from India, or import into India, or the details of the exporter or importer of such goods under this Act, unless required so to do under any law for the time being in force, he shall be punishable with imprisonment for a term which may extend to six months, or with fine which may extend to fifty thousand rupees, or with both”. The amendments now removing six-month imprisonment and the Rs 50,000 penalty.

Other amendments pertains to the assessment timeline for AY21. It proposed to extend by 6 months making the outer date which was hitherto March 31, 2022 to September 30, 2022 for non-transfer pricing scrutiny cases.

Education cess

The Finance Bill 2022 had proposed a retrospective disallowance of deduction for surcharge or cess under Section 40(a)(ii) with effect from AY06. Doubts had been raised by taxpayers over the potential impact on past claims and risk of penalty on account of the amendment.

An amendment has been proposed in the Finance Bill, 2022 which has the effect of providing that deduction of surcharge or cess which has been claimed and allowed to the taxpayer will be deemed to be under-reported income and thus be subjected to a 50 percent penalty.

It seems that pending claims in appeals may not be subject to penalty as they have not been allowed to the taxpayers yet. The amendment however also provides an opportunity to taxpayers to seek non-levy of any penalty by making a claim to the assessing officer requesting for recomputation of total income without allowing surcharge or cess as an expenditure. The form and timeline for making such a claim will be prescribed in due course of time.