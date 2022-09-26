JUST IN
FM Sitharaman to review credit, welfare schemes for SCs on Tuesday
UCO Bank, used by India for Iran payments, plans rupee trade with Russia
Canara Bank to raise Rs 3,000 cr in AT1, tier-II capital in H2FY23
High NPAs in education loan segment turn banks cautious, says PSB official
ADB explains why RBI may slow down on rate cuts till next year
Customers must report unauthorised transactions immediately: SBI chief
Rupee Cooperative Bank set to explore merger proposal, SFB conversion
Gains ahead for SBI: Higher NIM could lead to double digit earnings growth
Will exit reconstruction scheme after lock-in period ends: YES Bank
At 16.2%, credit growth in banking system at multi-year high: RBI data
You are here: Home » Finance » News » Banks
Sliding rupee against US dollar eats into FPI returns, shows data
Business Standard

FM Sitharaman to review credit, welfare schemes for SCs on Tuesday

The review of measures undertaken for the welfare of SCs in the banks would be one of the agendas of the meeting

Topics
public sector banks | Finance minister | welfare schemes

BS Reporter  |  New Delhi 

New Delhi: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman addresses during 'Iconic Week Celebration' of the Ministry of Finance, in New Delhi, Tuesday, June 7, 2022. (PTI Photo/Vijay Verma)(
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will review performance of public sector banks (PSBs) and financial institutions in providing credit to people belonging to Scheduled Caste (SC) community, and progress made in other welfare schemes on Tuesday.

The review of measures undertaken for the welfare of SCs in the banks would be one of the agendas of the meeting. There would also be an assessment on reservation, backlog vacancies and actions taken to fill them up, and the functioning of welfare and grievances redressal mechanism including meetings with welfare associations, appointment of Chief Liaison Officers (CLOs), and constitution of Grievance Redressal Cell.

The centre has launched schemes specifically for Scheduled Castes such as Credit Enhancement Guarantee Scheme for Scheduled Castes (CEGSSC), Venture Capital Fund for Scheduled Castes, besides credit being provided under Stand up India, Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana (PMMY), National Rural Livelihood Mission (NRLM), National Urban Livelihoods Mission (NULM), Credit Guarantee Fund Trust for Micro and Small Enterprises (CGTMSE), and as education loan.

The meeting would be attended by the Chairman of National Commission for Scheduled Castes (SCs), Ministers of State for Finance Shri Pankaj Chaudhary and Dr Bhagwat Kisanrao Karad, SSIDBI and NABARD.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on public sector banks

First Published: Mon, September 26 2022. 20:52 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.