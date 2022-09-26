FM Sitharaman to review credit, welfare schemes for SCs on Tuesday

-
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will review performance of public sector banks (PSBs) and financial institutions in providing credit to people belonging to Scheduled Caste (SC) community, and progress made in other welfare schemes on Tuesday.
The review of measures undertaken for the welfare of SCs in the banks would be one of the agendas of the meeting. There would also be an assessment on reservation, backlog vacancies and actions taken to fill them up, and the functioning of welfare and grievances redressal mechanism including meetings with welfare associations, appointment of Chief Liaison Officers (CLOs), and constitution of Grievance Redressal Cell.
The centre has launched schemes specifically for Scheduled Castes such as Credit Enhancement Guarantee Scheme for Scheduled Castes (CEGSSC), Venture Capital Fund for Scheduled Castes, besides credit being provided under Stand up India, Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana (PMMY), National Rural Livelihood Mission (NRLM), National Urban Livelihoods Mission (NULM), Credit Guarantee Fund Trust for Micro and Small Enterprises (CGTMSE), and as education loan.
The meeting would be attended by the Chairman of National Commission for Scheduled Castes (SCs), Ministers of State for Finance Shri Pankaj Chaudhary and Dr Bhagwat Kisanrao Karad, SSIDBI and NABARD.
First Published: Mon, September 26 2022. 20:52 IST
