Foreign banks: Was Raghuram Rajan's mention of reciprocity deal breaker?

The number of foreign bank branches in India soared to 861 in March 2022, from just 295 in FY17, even as the number of such entities in the country remained almost the same at 45. No, these were not on an expansion spree. As the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) Report on the Trend and Progress of Banking in India 2021-22 notes, this was mainly because DBS Bank (India) acquired Lakshmi Vilas Bank (LVB), operating through the wholly owned subsidiary (WoS) route.