FY21 will test RBL Bank on many fronts, investors advised caution

Even as posted an in-line performance for the March quarter (Q4FY20), with net interest income growth of 38 per cent and net interest margin (NIM) of 4.9 per cent, its stock fell by 7.4 per cent to Rs 119.35 on Friday. The reason for such a reaction is that the Street is worried about the sustainability of this performance, and more importantly, the likely pressure on asset quality.

While high NIMs put the bank’s pricing power in good light, some reversal is expected in FY21 due to surplus liquidity, change in mix and a likely rise in

The fourth quarter's (Q4FY20) loan growth at 7 per cent is also the weakest ever. While the pullback may be attributed to a shrinking of its corporate book (down 16 per cent year-on-year), what may not comfort is RBL’s dependence on its credit card portfolio, which almost doubled year-on-year even in Q4.

Analysts at HDFC Securities say, slippages (loans turning bad) will remain elevated due to exposure to unsecured loans such as credit cards and micro loans (29.2 per cent of RBL's book).

What could also turn tricky is the share of low-rated corporate accounts (20.7 per cent of corporate book). Therefore, while slippages ratio has moderated by 60 basis points (bps) sequentially to 1.19 per cent in Q4, how far this trend sustains needs to be seen in the context of likely pressure from new pockets such as retail unsecured loans.

One also needs to keep an eye for loans under moratorium. At an overall level, RBL has offered moratorium to 30 per cent of its customers in value, which includes 24 per cent of credit cards outstanding. It has also made an additional provisioning of Rs 110 crore for special mention accounts as mandated by the regulator. Therefore, gross non-performing assets ratio, which peaked to 3.62 per cent in Q4, may not come down fast.

Hence, not much can be attributed to bad loan provisions falling to Rs 614 crore from Rs 638 crore in Q3.

Among a few soothing factors is that capital adequacy is at 16.45 per cent. The management also highlighted that it has gained the lost business from government deposits. However, with the management guiding for lower growth, faster accretion in deposits may eat into profitability.

Against this backdrop, may be in for a litmus test on many fronts in FY21. Hence, might be better of seeing if the bank passes the test and not be lured by valuations of 0.7x FY21 estimated book.