Gold, silver prices rise in early trade; yellow metal trading at Rs 54,280

Gold Prices | Silver Prices

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Gold
Photo: Bloomberg

Gold price rose by Rs 280 per 10 grams (24-carat) in Saturday's early trade to 54,280. Silver prices, on the other hand, rose by Rs 1,400 per kg to Rs 67,600 per kg today.

Ten grams of 22-carat gold is trading at Rs 49,750 after an increase of Rs 250 from yesterday's close, according to the GoodReturns website.

In Mumbai, Kolkata, and Hyderabad, Kerala and Pune, 10 grams of gold (24-carat and 22-carat) was selling at Rs 54,280, and Rs 49,750, respectively.

In Delhi, 24-carat and 22-carat gold was trading at Rs 54,440, and Rs 49,900, respectively. In Chennai, 10 grams of 24-carat and 22-carat gold was trading at Rs 55,060 and Rs 50,470.

Gold prices rose on Friday despite an uptick in the dollar and U.

S. bond yields as some investors still expect the Federal Reserve will slow the pace of rate hikes from early next year.

Spot gold rose 0.5 per cent to $1,798.40 per ounce, as of 1907 GMT. U. S. gold futures settled 0.5 per cent higher at $1,810.70.

The price of 1 kg of silver in Delhi, and Mumbai was Rs 67,600. In Chennai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, the metal was trading at Rs 72,500 per kg.

(With Reuters inputs)

First Published: Sat, December 10 2022. 08:20 IST

