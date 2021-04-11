Govt's move to inject Rs 14,500 cr in 4 PSBs won't raise tangible equity

State-run through zero-coupon bonds will bolster their regulatory capital levels, but their lower intrinsic values will not strengthen their tangible equity by as much. Of this, the is to get Rs 4,800 crore, Indian Overseas Bank Rs 4,100 crore, Bank of India Rs 3,000 crore and UCO Bank Rs 2,600 crore.

According to India Ratings & Research (Ind-Ra), these securities would be factored at par value rather than at the discounted value in the banks’ balance sheet.

These banks have weak tangible buffers, or a weaker ability to build and maintain capital buffers.





Ind-Ra believes that the intrinsic net worth of these instruments could be lower by more than 50 per cent at the outset than similar maturity government papers. The illiquid, non-trading nature of these securities could add to the discount.