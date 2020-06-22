Govt should keep 51% ownership for solidity in PSBs: YES Bank's Sunil Mehta

With the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) taking a second look at enhancing corporate governance in banks, it is time to revisit the proposal to form a holding company for government stakes in public sector banks.

On the sidelines of a digital conference in India, co-hosted by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and international think tank Horasis, YES Bank Chairman Sunil Mehta spoke to Abhijit Lele and Pavan Lall about resetting the bank’s strategy and corporate governance in banking, and what banks were to do to recover money. Edited excerpts: Given that the pandemic has ...