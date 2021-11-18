Govt to set up working groups to prepare action plan: Bank officials

-
ALSO READ
Euro Cup 2021 full schedule, match time, live broadcast, streaming in India
Copa America 2021 full schedule, match time, squads, live telecast in India
LIC IPO bankers quote base fee of Rs 1 crore: Check details here
Investment bankers net record fees at Rs 1,013 crore as IPOs zoom in 2021
BFSI Summit: Worst is behind, slippages may rise, say India's top bankers
-
The government will set up working groups to flesh out an action plan to translate deliberations at the two-day conclave into results, senior bank executives said.
The focus of the “Creating Synergies for Seamless Credit Flow and Economic Growth” conference has been to give impetus to economic activity which has shown a good appetite so far and support year-on-year growth of 8-9 per cent, bank executives said.
As a step to translate discussions at conclave into results, the finance ministry is likely to constitute working groups which will define action plans that will be aimed at providing seamless credit flow to various sectors of the economy, bank executives said. Presently, timelines have not been firmed up.
At the interaction with bankers, industry representatives and government departments, it has also been decided that the a web-based project funding tracker will be created that would help in monitoring funding of several ongoing and new projects.
The ministries like Housing and Urban Affairs, Steel, and Heavy Industries al
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU