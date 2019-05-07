HDFC Bank board plans to consider stock split on May 22; shares fall 1.7%

-
ALSO READ
SBI, HDFC Bank, IndusInd Bank and Praj Ind may hog the limelight today
L&T, Union Bank, Hindustan Zinc and HDFC Bank among top stocks to watch
Bandhan Bank, Gruh Finance, HDFC and TCS among top stocks to track
HDFC Bank Q4 preview: Asset quality to remain steady, NIM seen improving
HDFC Life, Jet Airways and Corporation Bank among top stocks to track
-
Private sector lender HDFC Bank may soon stock split. The lender on Monday said its board of directors at a meeting on May 22 will consider a proposal for “sub‐division of bank’s equity shares from one equity share of face value of Rs 2 each to two equity shares of face value of Rs 1 each.”
Stock split is a tool used by corporates to boost liquidity of their shares. Sub-division of shares doesn’t impact the market capitalization of a company.
Shares of HDFC Bank on Monday closed 1.7 per cent lower at Rs 2,328.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU