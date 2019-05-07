JUST IN
You are here: Home » Finance » News » Banks

YES Bank slips to 10th position in league table for most-valued banks
Business Standard

HDFC Bank board plans to consider stock split on May 22; shares fall 1.7%

Stock split is a tool used by corporates to boost liquidity of their shares

BS Reporter 

HDFC Bank
HDFC Bank | Photo: Shutterstock

Private sector lender HDFC Bank may soon stock split. The lender on Monday said its board of directors at a meeting on May 22 will consider a proposal for “sub‐division of bank’s equity shares from one equity share of face value of Rs 2 each to two equity shares of face value of Rs 1 each.”

Stock split is a tool used by corporates to boost liquidity of their shares. Sub-division of shares doesn’t impact the market capitalization of a company.

Shares of HDFC Bank on Monday closed 1.7 per cent lower at Rs 2,328.
First Published: Tue, May 07 2019. 01:49 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU