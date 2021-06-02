HDFC Bank deploys mobile ATMs across 50 cities in India amid Covid-19

-
-
HDFC Bank said it has installed mobile ATMs across 50 cities in India, which can be used for over 15 transactions by customers.
These ATMs have been deployed in various metros and non-metros in view of the restrictions imposed by Covid-19, the bank said.
Customers can conduct over 15 types of transactions using the Mobile ATM, which will be operational at each location for a specific period. The Mobile ATM will cover 3-4 stops in a day, the bank said.
