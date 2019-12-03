HDFC Bank net banking, mobile app suffer outages for a second day

JUST IN
The internet banking services and mobile banking app of HDFC Bank, India’s largest private-sector lender, have been facing outages for two days now. Most of the bank’s customers have not been able to access these services at least since 10 am on Monday.

HDFC Bank has 45 million customers. According to a presentation on its website, nearly 92 per cent of the transactions initiated by its customers take place on internet and mobile services. Only four per cent of transactions are done at branches.

Many HDFC Bank customers took to microblogging site Twitter to complain about the snag. Some said they were more perturbed because the outage had come on their payday and they were not able to access salaries. Some also complained that their scheduled payments were failing because of the glitch.

On entering user ID and password on the net banking page of the HDFC Bank website, users have been seeing the following prompt:

“Dear user, the Netbanking system is busy processing heavy load from currently logged in customers, request to try after some time. Thank you for your cooperation.”

The prompt is followed by a link to retry the net banking access.

HDFC Bank on Tuesday apologised for the “technical glitch” that led to customers not being able to access net banking and the mobile banking app.

It also assured customers that there was nothing to worry about.

"Due to a technical glitch, some of our customers have been having trouble logging into our net banking and Mobile Banking App. Our experts are working on it on top priority, and we’re confident we’ll be able to restore services shortly. While we deeply regret the inconvenience caused, there’s no cause for undue concern," read the HDFC Bank tweet.

This is not the first time that the lender’s customers have faced such an issue. A year ago, the bank had launched a new version of its mobile banking application. But its customers struggled to log in and the bank was forced to withdraw the new application and restore the old one.
