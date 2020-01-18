HDFC Bank Q3 net profit rises 33% to Rs 7,416 cr on higher interest income

JUST IN
RBI should act as lender of last resort, provide liquidity to NBFCs: SBI
Business Standard

HDFC Bank on Saturday reported almost 33 per cent rise in profit in the third-quarter on the back of higher net interest income and other incomes.

India's largest private sector lender reported a net profit of Rs 7,416 cr for the three months ended on December 31, 2019 against Rs 5585.85 cr in the corresponding period last year. Profit of the firm was higher than analysts' expectations of Rs 7,393 cr.

Net interest income which reflects the difference between the revenue generated from a bank's interest-bearing assets and expenses associated with paying on its interest-bearing liabilities, increased 12.69 per cent to Rs 14172.9 crore from Rs 12576.75 crore during the same period the previous year.

HDFC's other income that includes core free income, rose 35.53 per cent to Rs 6669.28 crore in the three months from Rs 4921.01 crore a year ago.

Gross non-performing assets or NPAs were at 1.42 per cent in the December quarter against 1.38 per cent in the September quarter and 1.38% in the December quarter last in 2018.
First Published: Sat, January 18 2020. 16:09 IST

