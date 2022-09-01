HDFC Bank to open 207 branches in Maharashtra, hire more than 3,000

-
HDFC Bank will open 207 branches and 80 smart banking lobbies in Maharashtra this financial year. It plans to hire more than 3,000 employees across the state.
The new branches will be spread across Maharashtra and will cover all 34 districts. As many as 90 of the branches will be located in metro and urban areas and the remaining 117 in semi-urban and rural areas, said, India’s largest private lender in a press release.
The smart banking lobbies, which are aimed at those customers who are digital-savvy, will be set up in 16 districts and will be operational 24 hours and 7 days, HDFC Bank said.
The smart banking lobbies will be located in 16 districts: Ahmednagar, Akola, Amravati, Aurangabad, Dhule, Jalgaon, Mumbai, Nagpur, Nandurbar, Nashik, Navi Mumbai, Pune, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Thane, and Wardha.
The services offered by the smart centres include digital onboarding for setting up savings accounts, change addresses and cheque book requests.
“With the expansion plan, our presence will increase further, and it will also generate employment for over 3,000 people. HDFC Bank is committed to growth of Maharashtra and a testimony of the Bank’s commitment is that the Bank’s Credit to Deposit Ratio is over 100% in 29 districts of the state,” said Abhishek Deshmukh, branch banking head--Maharashtra, HDFC Bank.
First Published: Thu, September 01 2022. 17:00 IST