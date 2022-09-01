JUST IN
ICICI Bank, Bandhan Bank, Karnataka Bank increase MCLR across tenors
Punjab National Bank to hike MCLR by 0.05% across tenors from Sep 1
HDFC Bank partly recoups market share in credit card spends lost to embargo
SBI to sell Anamika Conductors' bad loan account to recover Rs 102 cr
Ministry of Finance reviews performance of PSBs, pushes for credit growth
Jammu and Kashmir to Kerala, SBI executives are at every corner office
Ahead of festive season, credit offtake remains strong in July 2022
BoB issues Rs 2,500 crore AT-1 bonds at 7.88%, cheaper than peers
Finance Ministry to review credit flow in meeting with PSBs today
Govt likely to invite preliminary bids for IDBI Bank stake sale next month
You are here: Home » Finance » News » Banks
Rupee avoids sell-off against a rampant USD, closes flat on oil price drop
Business Standard

HDFC Bank to open 207 branches in Maharashtra, hire more than 3,000

The smart banking lobbies will be set up in 16 districts and will be operational 24 hours and 7 days

Topics
HDFC Bank | Banking sector | Maharashtra

BS Reporter  |  Mumbai 

HDFC twins?merger: HDFC Bank to be 6th biggest lender globally in m-cap

HDFC Bank will open 207 branches and 80 smart banking lobbies in Maharashtra this financial year. It plans to hire more than 3,000 employees across the state.

The new branches will be spread across Maharashtra and will cover all 34 districts. As many as 90 of the branches will be located in metro and urban areas and the remaining 117 in semi-urban and rural areas, said, India’s largest private lender in a press release.

The smart banking lobbies, which are aimed at those customers who are digital-savvy, will be set up in 16 districts and will be operational 24 hours and 7 days, HDFC Bank said.

The smart banking lobbies will be located in 16 districts: Ahmednagar, Akola, Amravati, Aurangabad, Dhule, Jalgaon, Mumbai, Nagpur, Nandurbar, Nashik, Navi Mumbai, Pune, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Thane, and Wardha.

The services offered by the smart centres include digital onboarding for setting up savings accounts, change addresses and cheque book requests.

“With the expansion plan, our presence will increase further, and it will also generate employment for over 3,000 people. HDFC Bank is committed to growth of Maharashtra and a testimony of the Bank’s commitment is that the Bank’s Credit to Deposit Ratio is over 100% in 29 districts of the state,” said Abhishek Deshmukh, branch banking head--Maharashtra, HDFC Bank.

Dear Reader,

Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.


We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

Read our full coverage on HDFC Bank

First Published: Thu, September 01 2022. 17:00 IST

`
.