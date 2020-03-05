JUST IN
HDFC cuts lending rate by 5 bps for salaried people, effective from March 9

BS Reporter 

The new rate would now be 8.05 per cent for salaried class borrowers with loans up to Rs 30 lakh.

HDFC cut its lending rate by 5 basis points (bps) for salaried people with effect from March 9. The new rate would now be 8.05 per cent for salaried class borrowers with loans up to Rs 30 lakh. While loans above Rs 30 lakh till Rs 75 lakh have been priced at 8.30 per cent, loans above Rs 75 lakh have been priced at 8.40 per cent. For women borrowers in each category, the effective loan rate would be 5 bps lower.
First Published: Thu, March 05 2020. 01:33 IST

