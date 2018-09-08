HDFC Life's Amitabh Chaudhry appointed as CEO & MD of Axis Bank

Private lender Axis Bank has appointed Amitabh Chaudhry as MD & CEO for a period of three years after receiving approval from the Reserve Bank of India(RBI).

Chaudhry, aged 54, will succeed Shikha Sharma, whose term ends on 31st December 2018, said the bank to the exchanges.

Chaudhry’s term will be effective from January 1, 2019 up to December 31, 2021 (both days inclusive). The bank board considered the terms and conditions relating to the Chaudhry's appointment, including remuneration in a meeting held today.

In July, the bank had submitted three candidates for the role of MD and CEO to the RBI for approval. The candidate selected by the RBI would lead the bank, Axis Bank had said in its filing.

Chaudhry has resigned from his previous role as MD & CEO of HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company. The life insurance company will hold a meeting for deciding the new CEO on September 12, it said in a filing to the exchanges.

In April, the bank announced that Sharma requested the board to reconsider the period of her re-appointment to be revised from June 1, 2018 up to December 31, 2018. The bank had shortly thereafter announced that it has appointed Egon Zehnder, a global leadership advisory firm, to find Sharma’s successor.

In December 2017, the bank board had decided to reappoint Sharma as the Managing Director and CEO, for a period of three years with effect from June 1, 2018. Her original tenure would have expired on June 2021. The re-appointment, however, was yet to get the approval of the RBI. Sharma stepped down amidst RBI raising questions over her re-appointment despite the rising non-performing assets (NPAs) or bad loans and governance issues like inquiries into earning leaks over Whatsapp. Sharma had offered stay on till December 2018 to ensure smooth transition and support new leadership.

Chaudhry has been associated with HDFC Life since January 2010 and has worked with Bank of America and CALYON Bank prior to this. He served as the MD & CEO of Infosys BPO in 2006. He was also Head - Independent Validation & Testing Unit (IVS) of Infosys Technologies.

Chaudhry is a B. Tech in (Electronic & Electricals) from the Birla Institute of Technology & Science, Pilani and is an alumnus oflndian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad.