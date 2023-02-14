JUST IN
Business Standard

HDFC likely to sell Rs 25,000 cr of 10-year bonds by this week, say sources

This will be one the largest ever debt sales by the firm; proceeds may be used to meet its financing or refinancing needs

Topics
HDFC | Bond markets | HDFC Bank

Bhaskar Dutta  |  Mumbai 

hdfc
hdfc

Housing Development Finance Corp is likely to complete raising of funds worth up to Rs 25,000 crore through the issuance of 10-year bonds by the end of this week, marking one the largest-ever debt sales by the firm, sources told Business Standard.

First Published: Tue, February 14 2023. 16:57 IST

