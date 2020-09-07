HDFC's all-time low core valuations offers an interesting proposition

Over the weekend, India’s largest housing financier – Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC Limited) announced that it has approved Rs 47,000 crore towards the affordable housing segment. This is a significant milestone, given that the lender is often viewed catering to the mid- to upper-market segments.

Higher loans to the affordable housing segment mark its faster penetration in the space. HDFC’s stock traded in the green on Monday, though up less than a per cent. What could bother investors is that despite HDFC creating the largest buffer for tentative ...