RBI gives NBFCs more time to restructure commercial real estate loans
IBA to discuss the issue of giving a moratorium to NBFCs on Saturday

A senior executive of a public sector bank said the IBA's management committee meeting would discuss the issue of giving a moratorium to finance firms.

Abhijit Lele 

Representative image
Lenders are likely to take a collective view on granting a moratorium to non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) on Saturday at the top decision-making forum of industry lobby group Indian Banks' Association (IBA).

“Individually, a lot of lenders would like to give forbearance to finance companies. Still, we would like to hear out the country's largest lender (State Bank of India),” the executive said.
First Published: Sat, April 18 2020. 01:30 IST

