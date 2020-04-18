IBA to discuss the issue of giving a moratorium to NBFCs on Saturday

Lenders are likely to take a collective view on granting a moratorium to non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) on Saturday at the top decision-making forum of industry lobby group Indian Banks' Association (IBA).



A senior executive of a public sector bank said the IBA’s management committee meeting would discuss the issue of giving a moratorium to firms.



“Individually, a lot of lenders would like to give forbearance to companies. Still, we would like to hear out the country's largest lender (State Bank of India),” the executive said.

