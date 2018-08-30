ICICI Bank backs Chanda Kochhar's appointment on board of ICICI Securities

-
ALSO READ
Chanda Kochhar to face ICICI Securities shareholders today at AGM
US proxy firm asks ICICI Securities shareholders to vote against Kochhar
Srikrishna panel report on Chanda Kochhar likely in 2 mths: ICICI Chairman
ICICI Bank appoints Sandeep Bakhshi as COO, Chanda Kochhar goes on leave
ICICI Bank-Videocon case: Auditors and lawyers to help Srikrishna probe
-
ICICI Bank on Thursday voted in favour of appointing Chanda Kochhar to the board of ICICI Securities, according to reports.
Kochhar, the CEO and MD of ICICI Bank, had been sent on leave after the bank appointed former Supreme Court judge B N Srikrishna to probe allegations of conflict of interest against her.
ICICI Bank holds a majority 80 per cent stake in ICICI Securities. According to Economic Times, today's vote almost seals Kochhar's position as director at the firm.
ALSO READ: ICICI Bank tells Sebi it was unaware of conflict of interest
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU