Business Standard

ICICI Bank backs Chanda Kochhar's appointment on board of ICICI Securities

Kochhar, the CEO and MD of ICICI Bank, had been sent on leave after the bank appointed former Supreme Court judge B N Srikrishna to probe allegations of conflict of interest against her

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Chanda Kochhar
ICICI Bank on Thursday voted in favour of appointing Chanda Kochhar to the board of ICICI Securities, according to reports.

Kochhar, the CEO and MD of ICICI Bank, had been sent on leave after the bank appointed former Supreme Court judge B N Srikrishna to probe allegations of conflict of interest against her.

ICICI Bank holds a majority 80 per cent stake in ICICI Securities. According to Economic Times, today's vote almost seals Kochhar's position as director at the firm.

First Published: Thu, August 30 2018. 17:48 IST

