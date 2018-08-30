ICICI Bank backs Chanda Kochhar's appointment on board of ICICI Securities

ICICI Bank on Thursday voted in favour of appointing to the board of ICICI Securities, according to reports.

Kochhar, the CEO and MD of ICICI Bank, had been sent on leave after the bank appointed former Supreme Court judge to probe allegations of conflict of interest against her.

ICICI Bank holds a majority 80 per cent stake in According to Economic Times, today's vote almost seals Kochhar's position as director at the firm.





