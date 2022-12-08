JUST IN
Business Standard

ICICI Bank raises Rs 5,000 cr via infrastructure bonds for funding projects

The base issue size for ICICI Bank's infra bonds was Rs 1,000 crore with green shoe option of Rs 4,000 crore

Topics
ICICI Bank  | infrastructure | HDFC Bank

Abhijit Lele  |  Mumbai 

ICICI Bank
Photo: Shutterstock

Private sector lender ICICI Bank has raised Rs 5,000 crore through infrastructure bonds for funding projects in segments like power and roads, etc.

The coupon for seven-year paper was fixed at 7.63 per cent, about 25 basis points above yield on government benchmark bonds with similar maturity. This fundraise came a day after the Monetary Policy Com­mittee of Reserve Bank of India decided to raise policy repo rate by 35 basis points to 6.25 per cent.

The base issue size for ICICI Bank’s infra bonds was Rs 1,000 crore with greenshoe option of Rs 4,000 crore. The issue received bids for close to Rs 20,000 crore from investors, debt market sources said.

The sources said besides ICICI, banks who raised money through infrastructure include Bank of Baroda and country’s largest lender State Bank of India. Last week, SBI had raised Rs 10,000 crore through maiden issue of 10 year infrastructure bonds carrying the coupon 7.51 per cent.

Lenders have collectively raised Rs 19,600 crore via infra bonds till date in the current financial year (Fy23). In FY22, Indian lenders including Axis Bank and HDFC bank had raised over Rs 27,000 crore through infra bonds.

ICICI Bank’s infrastructure bonds carry “AAA” credit rating from CRISIL. Its outstanding borrowings through infrastructure bonds stood at Rs 40,824 crore at the end of September 2022, up from Rs 22,314 crore a year ago, according to an analyst presentation.

First Published: Thu, December 08 2022. 22:31 IST

