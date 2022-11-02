IDBI announces new deposit scheme, lifts deposit rate to 7% for 700 days

-
-
IDBI Bank has announced a new deposit scheme on Wednesday, offering 7 per cent interest for 700 days (23 months and 1 day) for its customers, and another 50 bps more for senior citizens.
The bank has also tweaked the deposit rate for 555 days (18 months and 7 days) which is now 6.5per cent.
First Published: Wed, November 02 2022. 23:50 IST
