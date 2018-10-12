IL&FS board initiates austerity measures, appoints directors to 8 main arms

The newly-appointed board of directors of Infrastructure Leasing and Financial Services (IL&FS) has nominated directors to eight of its subsidiaries, following the orders of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT). The board has also initiated several austerity measures in relation to personnel and operating expenses, the company said.

Based on the recommendations of the Nominations and Remuneration Committee, the board has initiated the replacement of its nominee directors on various subsidiaries of Uday Kotak, managing director and chief executive officer of Kotak Mahindra Bank, is the chairman of the board of directors of

Sources told Business Standard that the board has initiated austerity, or cost-cutting, measures to rationalise operating and personnel expenses across all group entities, and not just the holding company.

The board has nominated Vineet Nayyar, vice-chairman and managing director of and former executive vice-chairman of Tech Mahindra, Nand Kishore, senior bureaucrat and former deputy comptroller and auditor general (CAG), and Malini Shankar, IAS officer and current director general of shipping to IL&FS Financial Services.

Additionally, Nayyar and CS Rajan, former chief secretary of Rajasthan, will takeover IL&FS Transportation Networks.





Kishore has also been nominated for IL&FS Environmental Infrastructure and Services, while Nayyar and GC Chaturvedi, non-executive chairman of ICICI Bank, have been nominated to the board of IL&FS Energy Development Company.

Rajan will get the additional responsibility of being the (nominated) director of IL&FS Engineering and Constructions, while Nayyar has been nominated to head IL&FS Education and Technology Services, followed by Kishore to IL&FS Technologies and Shankar to the Tamil Nadu Water Investment Company.

Additionally, it has ordered a full audit of the stand-alone and consolidated accounts of the company and its subsidiaries as at September 30, 2019, based on the recommendations of the statutory Audit Committee of the board.



IL&FS, a systemically important non-banking financial company, is going through a crisis as it faces liquidity pressures in the face of its liabilities. The company has around Rs 8.35 billion worth of commercial papers (CP) maturing by March 2019, of which Rs 2.5 billion worth of CPs will come up for redemption by December-end.

The company is in dire need of Rs 35 billion worth of liquidity support as, in the next 30 days, it needs to repay Rs 40 billion worth of debt and bonds.

On October 1, the in Mumbai dissolved the board of IL&FS and reconstituted the board of directors with government nominees.

IL&FS is an extraordinary company having a foot each in the financial world and infrastructure world. The company's mode of conduct, analysts say, over the past six to seven years involved raising debt from either the money markets or from banks, and then 'funnelling' the funds to special-purpose-vehicles (SPVs) or subsidiaries/associate companies as equity investment.





The company has an enormous leverage ratio standing at 13 times, as total borrowings as of September 2018 stood at Rs 910 billion on an equity base of just Rs 69.5 billion.

Initially, it was thought that IL&FS had over 160 subsidiaries and associates under its ambit, but the new board, after its first meeting on October 4, said that the company actually had 348 subsidiaries and associate companies under its present structure, which complicated the prospects of a turnaround even further.

The began last month when subsidiaries of the company began to default on loans, inter-corporate deposits (ICDs) and CP repayments to the tune of Rs 41 billion. Subsequently, rating agencies downgraded the credit quality of IL&FS' subsidiaries to 'junk', having been 'AA' a few days prior to that.

Last week, IL&FS defaulted on another Rs 1.72 billion worth of ICDs.

During an interaction with members of the press, Kotak said that the board is yet to decide on the course of action in terms of raising funds to meet the company's upcoming repayment schedule. On the table are three options to raise funds, which the newly reconstituted board of IL&FS may take based on its assessment of the situation and if it gets the approval of the government and the





These include a debenture issue of Rs 150 billion, loans from State Bank of India (SBI) and Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) totalling Rs 35 billion and/or a rights issue worth Rs 45 billion.

The Core Operating Committee of IL&FS has been formed under the aegis of Nayyar, the company said.