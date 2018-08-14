India benefitting from weakness in emerging markets, says Citibank

-
ALSO READ
Sebi eases access norms for investment by foreign portfolio investors
FY19 likely to be a volatile year for Indian equities, believe experts
Citibank India reports a 6% drop in net profit to Rs 34 billion
The quiet upheaval in Indian broking that's taking a bite out of revenues
Macro to micro transition: 2018 is going to be a difficult year for markets
-
By continuing to use this site you consent to the use of cookies on your device as described in our Cookie Policy unless you have disabled them. You can change your Cookie Settings at any time but parts of our site will not function correctly without them.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU