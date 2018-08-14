JUST IN
You are here: Home » Finance » News » Banks

IDBI hikes marginal cost of funds based lending rate by up to 0.10%
Business Standard

India benefitting from weakness in emerging markets, says Citibank

Most investors remain worried over absolute returns, owing to rising interest rates, crude oil prices and upcoming elections, Says Citibank

BS Reporter 

citibank, bank
Citibank branch logo

Lack of better choices in emerging markets (EMs) and decent first-quarter results are aiding to foreign investors' interests in Indian equities, said Citibank. Large-cap stocks look better placed than smaller ones, said Citi analysts, led by Surendra Goyal. Most investors remain worried over absolute returns, owing to rising interest rates, crude oil prices and upcoming elections, they added.
.
First Published: Tue, August 14 2018. 23:22 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements