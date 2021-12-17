India is mulling changes in law to cut govt's stake in banks: Report

-
ALSO READ
FM Nirmala Sitharaman announces over Rs 30,000 cr guarantee for bad bank
India sets up bad bank to reduce debt burden, free up lenders
Lok Sabha adjourns sine die two days ahead of scheduled date
'Bad bank' and development finance institution are Modi govt's bad legacies
Oppn floor leaders to meet at 10 am to discuss strategy for winter session
-
India’s government is considering changes that would make it easier to lower its stake in state-run banks, a key step in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s plan to unclog credit flow to the economy.
The proposals -- if approved -- would allow the government to gradually lower its holding in state-run lenders to 26% from 51% without diluting its grip on management appointments, the people said, asking not to be identified as the deliberations are private. They would also simplify privatisation of certain identified lenders and permit foreign investors to purchase bigger stakes in others without seeking parliament approval.
With the proposed amendments, Modi is seeking to reduce state-run banks’ reliance on frequent injections of government capital while still maintaining their quasi-sovereign status that depositors favor. The move would dilute some of the policies India enacted in 1969 when the state swept in to nationalise its lenders, creating a swathe of banks that even today control two-thirds of the sector’s assets and the bulk of its bad debts.
Early talks are still on and the details could change, the people said. The proposals would need to be studied and cleared by the cabinet before being placed before parliament, they added.
A spokesperson for the Finance Ministry couldn’t be reached for comment.
Bank privatisations can be fraught affairs in India, where unions still hold sway, albeit not as powerfully as they did privatizationdecades ago. Thousand of employees belonging to state-run lenders continued their strike for a second day on Friday, protesting against the proposed privatization of banks by the government, the Press Trust of India reported.
However, Modi is fresh off the success of the privatisation of Air India Ltd., the nation’s flag carrier, and is heading toward listing state insurer LIC, which is being compared with the Saudi Aramco IPO in its ambition, scope and scale.
Modi’s government could be betting that investor appetite for state-run banks will improve once a recently set up bad bank buys the worst of the soured assets on lenders’ books. The sector’s bad-loan ratio is forecast to rise to 9.8% by March 2022 from 7.48% a year ago, hampering the disbursal of fresh loans to businesses.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU