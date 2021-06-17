India's record foreign exchange pile may not be adequate: RBI paper

-
ALSO READ
Forex reserves rise by $1.444 billion to $589.465 billion: RBI data
RBI Monetary policy highlights: Inflation outlook uncertain, says RBI guv
LIVE: RBI says will undo damage inflicted on economy by Covid-19 in FY21-22
RBI MPC highlights: 2nd wave has moderated; expect demand to pick up
India's forex reserves may have exceeded $600 billion: RBI governor
-
India’s record more than $600 billion of foreign exchange reserves might not be good enough, as it falls short on some measures including import cover and liability outflows, according to a new research from the central bank.
“While foreign exchange reserves provide cushions against unforeseen external shocks, levels are often deceptive,” Reserve Bank of India researchers, led by Deputy Governor Michael Debabrata Patra, wrote in the latest monthly bulletin. “A better gauge of external vulnerability is an assessment of specific indicators.”
Foreign exchange reserves surged to $605 billion in the week to June 4 as the RBI mopped up dollars flowing into the nation’s booming stock market as well as via foreign direct investments. The pile is the world’s fifth-biggest after China, Japan, Switzerland and Russia, and is enough to cover 15 months of imports.
That’s less than the 39 months cover offered by Switzerland’s reserves, 22 by Japan’s, 20 by Russia’s and 16 months by China’s pile, according to the RBI researchers. Besides, India’s net international investment position -- which is the assets over liabilities -- is a minus 12.9% of gross domestic product. The minus figure denotes that liabilities owed to foreigners are more than assets.
“These factors warrant a pragmatic assessment of reserve adequacy on FX reserves, including exposure to valuation changes and market risk in a world of heightened global uncertainty,” the researchers said.
In its latest annual report, the RBI had said that given the record pile up of reserves it would explore new asset classes and markets for deployment of foreign currency assets as it seeks to diversify its portfolio and seek higher returns. Currently, the RBI invests only in gold and sovereign debt.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU