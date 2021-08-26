Indian banks will be able to withstand rising asset risks, says Moody's

-
ALSO READ
NBFC disbursement to dip by 50-60% in Q1FY22, bad loans set to rise: Icra
Banker's Trust: Has crony capitalism hijacked bad loan resolution?
Bad loan recognition likely to weigh on stocks of public sector banks
HDFC's bad loans increase in June quarter, but there's a silver lining
Transfer NPAs to bad bank at book value, says Parliamentary panel
-
India's second Coronavirus (Covid-19) wave is increasing asset risks for banks in retail and the SME loan segement. However, factors like tight credit underwriting, strong loss provisions will help banks withstand pressures and prevent a sharp rise in bad loans, according to rating agency Moodys.
The rating agency in a statement said that banks' improved profitability, capital and loss buffers will help them absorb anticipated loan losses and maintain credit strength. Also, the country's economic recovery and continued government support will prevent a sharp spike in problem loans.
Moody's baseline expectation is that newly formed non-performing loans (NPLs) at public sector banks will increase nearly 50% to about 1.5% of gross loans annually in the next two years. Nevertheless, banks' average NPL ratios will remain largely stable, driven by the resolution of legacy NPLs and an acceleration of credit growth.
A severe deterioration of banks' asset quality is unlikely, despite an expected rise in new loan impairments particularly among individuals and small businesses that were hit hardest by the virus outbreak. Government's initiatives like the emergency credit linked guarantee scheme (ECLGS) have been effective in providing immediate liquidity for businesses, said Alka Anbarasu, vice president and senior credit officer at Moody's.
In addition, accommodative interest rates and loan restructuring schemes will continue to mitigate asset risks. The Covid-19 resurgence will delay, but not derail the improvements in banks' balance sheets that had begun before the pandemic.
Moody's-rated banks also have stronger loss-absorbing buffers, which will help them withstand the asset quality decline and maintain their credit strength. Banks had reinforced these buffers in the past year through increases in capital, loan-loss reserves and profitability.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU