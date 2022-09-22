IndusInd Bank and RBL Bank increase MCLR days ahead of MPC meeting

-
ALSO READ
Bank of Baroda to increase MCLR rates by up to 0.2% from August 12
RBI raises repo rate by 50 bps to tame prices; pegs FY23 GDP growth at 7.2%
RBI monetary policy: Missing inflation mandate now a 'fait accompli'
RBI's rate hike to push up costs: Realty, capital goods companies
State-owned lenders raise MCLR, month after third repo rate hike
-
IndusInd Bank and RBL Bank have increased their marginal cost of funds-based lending rates (MCLR) effective Thursday, announcing their decision days ahead of the monetary policy meeting’s (MPC) meeting on repo rate.
IndusInd Bank hiked its MCLR by 5 to10 basis points across tenors. The private lender’s overnight to three-year MCLR now ranges between 8.30 per cent and 9.80 per cent.
RBL Bank, which is privately held, hiked its lending rate by 20 bps across tenors. Its overnight to one-year MCLR now ranges between 8.25 per cent and 9.45 per cent.
Last week, mortgage financiers LIC Housing Finance and Indiabulls Housing Finance raised their lending rates by 15 bps and 10 bps.
The State Bank of India (SBI), the country’s largest, state-run bank, has kept lending rates unchanged in September. Its overnight to three-year MCLR range between 7.35 per cent to 8 per cent.
The six-member rate setting committee of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will meet next week and it is likely to lift the policy repo rate by 35-50 bps to tame inflation within its target range, said a poll of analysts Business Standard published on Monday.
The MPC has increased the repo rate by 140 bps cumulatively since May. Lenders have passed on the entire rate hike to their customers in external benchmark-linked loans. However, MCLR-linked loans have not seen the same proportion of hike in rates.
RBI data shows that about 43.6 per cent loans in the banking system are linked to external benchmarks, which could be the repo rate, or yields on government securities such as 91-day and 182-day treasury bills. About 49.2 per cent of the banking system loans are linked to the MCLR.
Despite the frequent rate hikes, credit growth of commercial banks is at a near nine-year high of 15.5 per cent year-on-year for the week ended August 26, according to RBI data. The credit growth is the highest since November 1, 2013, when it was 16.1 per cent.
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
First Published: Thu, September 22 2022. 13:22 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU