Insolvency code has improved recovery significantly: Top bank CEOs

The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) and the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) one-day default norms have been revolutionary for the banking industry and recoveries have doubled in the corporate loan segment, said the country’s top bank CEOs at the Business Standard Annual Banking Forum 2018 on Thursday. However, there could be stress rising in the retail segment, they warned.

On non-performing assets (NPAs) Rajkiran Rai G: The trend is very clear, gross NPAs are going to come down, slippages are moderating. In the system as a whole, the recognition part of ...